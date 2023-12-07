INDIANAPOLIS — Just a few days after it reopened early to much acclaim, the owners of Fast Wok, a restaurant on the far east side of Indianapolis, reported on its Facebook page that it was recently burglarized.

According to the post, officials said the East Washington Street business was burglarized and “vandalized.” The owners said on its Facebook page that the windows of the business were broken and that Fast Wok was “closed until further notice.”

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a police report surrounding the burglary that an exterior window, as well as the interior door of the business, were damaged.

Around $800 in cash was also reported stolen during the incident.

This comes as Fast Wok reopened earlier this month after the business went through a period of reopening and shutting down.

According to previous reports, the restaurant opened in early November after the owner recovered from a stroke. The business soon shut down again after multiple police calls and an alleged gun incident.

“Fast Wok will reopen. Couple of days. Can’t stop us,” officials from Fast Wok said in a Thursday morning Facebook post.