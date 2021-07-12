Video shows May shootout between officers and suspect on near northwest side

WARNING: The video above is graphic in nature and shows a police shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released new video on Monday showing a shootout between officers and a suspect on May 29.

Officer Elizabeth Iverson was injured in the shooting, as was the suspect and multiple other people.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive around 3:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old woman and 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital, where the woman was reported in critical condition and the man in stable condition.

IMPD says detectives believe the suspect — 21-year-old Keith Allender — is the victims’ neighbor, and the shooting was seemingly unprovoked with no disturbance preceding it. Detectives also believe Allender shot the woman while she and a toddler were inside a vehicle. The toddler was unharmed. Police say Allender shot the man while he was outside of the vehicle.

After being shot, the woman was able to drive a short distance away. Detectives learned a 55-year-old woman tried to help the woman shot and was intentionally struck by Allender driving the SUV, IMPD said. The woman struck was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD says detectives believe Allender fired shots at and struck three civilian vehicles in the area of 3500 W. 62nd Street while driving, but nobody was injured at that location. Police quickly found a SUV matching Allender’s vehicle and tried to detain him, but Allender allegedly exited his vehicle and fired shots at two officers, striking one officer’s vehicle. He then proceeded southbound on Michigan Road. Allender fled from officers in the vehicle, and officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit.

Allender drove southbound on Michigan Road (then Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard), westbound on W. 30th Street, and stopped in the 1600 block of W. 30th Street. There was an exchange of gunfire between Allender and five officers.

Allender was sent to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting. He was later charged with 23 felony counts, including aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and four counts of attempted murder.

Iversen water later released from the hospital after being shot multiple times. According to the video, Iversen’s body armor stopped the penetration of a bullet that hit the center of her chest. No other officers were injured in the shooting.

Photo courtesy of IMPD via YouTube

Police say a handgun was recovered from the scene outside of Allender’s driver’s door. Another handgun was found in the front passenger seat of Allender’s vehicle. Police said he has a valid handgun permit.

Courtesy: IMPD via YouTube

The video shows multiple angles of the moments leading up to the incident, as well as the exchange of gunfire. IMPD says multiple police vehicles were hit by Allender’s gunfire.

The shooting is being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team. Detectives are working with the Marion County Prosecutors Office, and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency for the investigation.



A separate internal investigation is being conducted by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit to ensure compliance with departmental policy, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting. The Use of Force Review Board will also conduct a hearing and make an advisory finding related to this incident.