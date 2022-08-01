INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot outside of a gas station on the northwest side on Friday, July 29, has died.

Police say the man was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found inside of a vehicle at the Marathon Gas station at 38th Street and N. High School Road around 12:34 a.m.

The man died from his injuries on Sunday, July 31.

Although he was found at the gas station on N. High School Road, homicide detectives believe the man was actually shot a little more than one mile away in the 6400 block of Commons Drive.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once family has been contacted.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gregory.Shue@Indy.gov.