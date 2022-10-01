INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a hit-and-run led to a police chase and ended in a fatal crash and vehicle fire early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 62nd Street & Michigan Road on Indy’s northwest side.

Police say they observed a driver in a silver Pontiac strike a pedestrian, then drive off.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled and led officers on a short chase.

As the Pontiac approached a red light, a silver Mazda was sitting at a red light and was struck by the Pontiac. The Mazda was pushed through the intersection and caught fire.

Police said there were three people trapped inside the vehicle that was struck and caught fire. Officers were able to save a male and a female from the vehicle, but were unable to save the third occupant.

The male was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, while the female was transported in stable condition.

The third occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say that officers did not strike a vehicle.

Preliminary information leads police to believe speed and alcohol played a role in the incident.

The suspect was checked by medics at the scene before being transported to an area hospital for a blood draw.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Jose Lopez, the suspect, in his alleged involvement in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is preliminary information and we will update you as soon as we gather more information.