INDIANAPOLIS – Federal law enforcement are trying to help provide the Circle City with relief from violent crime.

The U.S. marshals launched the third phase of an effort to aid state and local law enforcement. It’s called Operation North Star.

On Wednesday afternoon, state and local law enforcement leaders met with the director of the U.S. Marshals Services at the federal courthouse in downtown. They discussed plans to work side by side to get violent fugitives off the streets and into custody as summer ramps up.

As operation North Star takes to the streets of Indianapolis, local law enforcement say there are thousands of outstanding warrants for higher level criminals in Marion County.

“What Operation North Star is going to enable us to allow the Marshals Service to work with our state and local law enforcement partners to identify who are the most dangerous offenders out on our street who are wanted,” said U.S. District Attorney Zachary Myers.

The work is already underway. Several of the partnering agencies attempted an arrest warrant on an attempted murder suspect Wednesday afternoon on the southwest side of town.

“That’s the kind of work we do together as agencies to where we don’t have to try and do it at the last minute, we’re already working together before it occurs,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

The Marion County Sheriff said James Yarbrough, 50, barricaded himself with a gun inside a closet threatening to shoot anyone who entered. Yarbrough attempted suicide after nearly six hours into a standoff, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Indianapolis is one of 20 cities that were part of the first two phases of Operation North Star.

During that time between 2020 and 2023, the Marshals closed more than 2,600 warrants and 230 homicides across southern Indiana.

“Just within the last 48 hours, the efforts of the taskforce, local agencies and the community resulted in the capture of one of our 15 most wanted, Joshua Smiley,” Director of the U.S. Marshals Service Ronald Davis said on Wednesday.

Smiley is wanted for a 2021 murder in Alabama. He is also wanted for a federal bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne.

Meantime, local law enforcement say Operation North Star will increase their capabilities.

“I think we’re going to have success with that and wound up some people and get them off the street to hopefully see a much less violent summer,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said during Wednesday’s news conference.

The U.S. Marshals did not give a time frame for operation north star, but they said it will continue for quite some time. After it is over, the U.S. Marshals said collaborative efforts will still go on.