Photo of US Attorney Zachary Myers via the US Dept. of Justice

INDIANAPOLIS — A number of efforts have been underway across the Circle City to help combat crime.

US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana sat down in a one-on-one interview with FOX59/CBS4 News on Thursday afternoon to discuss recent crime reduction efforts.

“I think the timing is not an accident,” Myers said. “We know that the historical pattern has been dead violent crime particularly gun crime picks up during the summer months.”

Among the efforts underway, a City-County Council committee recently advanced a proposal to hire three special attorneys to help put violent offenders behind bars.

“Once the city hires them, they are going to be detailed full-time to serve as Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys,” Myers said. “Even though they are going to be employed by the city, they are going to sit here in our office, they are going to work in our court under our supervisors and our laws and they’re going to join our team to prosecute federal crime.”

Myers said this is a common practice in cities across the country. It is a collaboration between a city and the Department of Justice. He said it could help bring more federal cases forward that wouldn’t have been possible without additional resources.

“To have three additional prosecutors, dedicated just to violent crime in Indianapolis is really important because we have so many demands that we’re trying to meet for the public as a whole,” Myers said.

Myers said federal charges can sometimes have stiff penalties, which means offenders could be locked away for longer periods of time.

“There are just statutory advantages to federal prosecution in certain kinds of cases, especially cases involving guns,” he said. “We know that the violence in our communities that are suffering, including in and around Indianapolis, is driven by the illegal possession and use of firearms.”

The Southern District covers 60 Indiana counties. Myers said the addition of three attorneys would not only help combat crime locally, it would also help his current team handle other cases across the district.

“We also want to be fighting violent crime in Terre Haute,” he described. “We want to be fighting violent crime in Evansville. We want to be fighting violent crime in Connersville.”

The U.S. Marshals Service also recently launched an effort to collaborate with state and local law enforcement to help hunt down fugitives across Marion County. Myers said all of these efforts will help get Marion County’s most serious and violent criminals off the streets and behind bars.

“We want to make sure we’re taking all the actions we can both overtly and covertly to position ourselves to best try to reduce that problem,” he said. “The only way you can really do that effectively is through partnership.”

A City-County Council committee unanimously passed the proposal to hire the special attorneys. Now it heads to full council on July 10 with a do pass recommendation.