INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy teenager is dead following a shooting on the city’s southwest side, and the accused gunman has already been released.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, 18-year-old Wyatt Payton died in the street outside a home on the 3200 block of South Holt Road near the intersection of West Mooresville Road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believes Payton had gotten into a disturbance with another person. That, IMPD detectives said, is when a juvenile intervened in that dispute as a third party and shot the victim to death.

“It is devastating for our officers as well as the community,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

Police overnight claim the underage gunman initially left the scene, but later returned and was taken into custody.

Hours later, the teenage shooter was released while the investigation continues. IMPD provided the following explanation:

“IMPD officers/detectives identified, detained, and interviewed the individual (a teenage male) they believe to be responsible for the shooting. After consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the individual was released pending further investigation.”

In the meantime, IMPD urged all parents to teach their kids how to resolve conflicts peacefully.

“We are asking our community to continue to speak with our teenagers, continue to speak to our children, empower them to choose other ways, empower them to talk to somebody,” Burris said. “If they can’t resolve it, teach them how to walk away.”

So far this year IMPD reports there have now been 204 total homicides. 165 of those deaths have been deemed criminal. Both numbers are lower compared to the last couple of years.

That also means there have been 39 deaths deemed non-criminal homicides this year. That number of self-defense, accidental or otherwise justified killings is more than the last two year-end totals combined.

In 2022 the city saw 15 non-criminal homicides for the year. In 2021, there were 22 such cases. In 2020 there were 31.

Although the shooter was released from custody, ultimately it will be up to the Marion County prosecutor’s office to decide whether or not to file criminal charges in the case.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Steven Gray at Steven.Gray@indy.gov or the IMPD Homicide office at 9317) 327-3475.