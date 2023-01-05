INDIANAPOLIS — An Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side.

Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the intersection at 38th and Keystone.

Officers said the victim was an Uber driver who had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

Investigators believed the shooting happened elsewhere, likely the 3100 block of Winthrop Avenue.

They have located a person of interest but no arrests have been made as of early Thursday morning.