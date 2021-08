INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the south side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The incident took place near Troy Avenue and Shelby Street around 4:30 a.m.

Officers say at least one person was shot inside “Hagan’s Bar and Grill.”

In addition to the two people shot, police say a car leaving the scene hit a pedestrian.

Conditions of the victims have not yet been made available.