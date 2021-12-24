Two separate shootings on Christmas Eve, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding to two separate shootings this morning as the city begins Christmas Eve.

First, IMPD officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the 4500 block of Park Forest Court on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim who had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. According to IMPD, the individual was transported to a local hospital. They were last reported in critical condition. This is near the Park Forest Court Homes apartment complex.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to the Westside Pub on S Girls School Road for a person shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.