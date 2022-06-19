ANDERSON, Ind. — Just after midnight Sunday, Anderson PD was dispatched to the area of 16th and Madison Avenue on a report of gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they located the victims, rendered aid, and transported them to an area hospital. Both victims are in stable condition.

A second incident occurred at the same location around 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to another report of gunshots. Officers found three victims in this incident, rendered aid, and all three were transported to an area hospital. One of those three victims was later pronounced dead. The other two victims remain in treatment.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Det. Trent Chamberlin at 765-648-6746 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.