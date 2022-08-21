INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting downtown early Sunday morning.

IMPD responded to a gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware Street just after 12:20 a.m. When they arrived, they located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. A short time later, IMPD confirmed a third victim had been located at a nearby fire station.

Police say that one of the victims appeared to be the victim of an attempted robbery. That person was armed and defended himself.

“There was a shootout inside the store between the victim, potential victim of the robbery, and potential robbers,” Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said. “One of the potential robbers is deceased.”

IMPD says one victim is in critical condition, while the third is awake and breathing.