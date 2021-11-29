Indianapolis man ‘made a career out of sexually abusing and exploiting children’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a Michigan teenager and trafficking in child sexual abuse images and videos.

Charles Piel, 24, has previously been convicted in state court for sexually abusing children and possessing child pornography and was called a “habitual child predator who made a career out of sexually abusing and exploiting children” by U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers.

“The world is a safer place without Mr. Piel on the streets,” said IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor. “No longer will he be able to prey on some our most innocent residents. Thank you to the men and women of IMPD who work day after day to keep our streets safe.”

A 2020 investigation uncovered that Piel had been sending and receiving images and videos of child sexual abuse over the internet, including sending such material to a minor in Florida in 2019.

Following Piel’s arrest, investigators further uncovered Piel was involved in communication with a teen in Michigan and even traveled to the state in 2020 to engage in sexual conduct with the child. Investigators said Piel even made recordings of this conduct up until his arrest in October 2020.

These charges weren’t Piels first as records indicate Piel had already been twice-convicted of child sexual abuse offenses prior to his arrest in 2020. In 2017, Piel was convicted in Hendricks County of sexual battery involving two minor boys. He was sentenced to a term of probation. In 2018, while on probation, Piel committed and was convicted in Marion County of possession of child pornography.

Piel was placed on Community Corrections Home Detention following his conviction in Marion County, which he violated, resulting in a stint in jail. After his release, Piel began his sexually explicit communications with the minor in Florida which led to his federal prosecution.

“Today’s sentencing illustrates the Secret Service’s commitment to investigate crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children through our liaison efforts with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and our close partnerships with our state, local and federal agencies,” said Eric K. Reed, special agent in charge, Secret Service Indianapolis Field Office.

“The Secret Service is proud to have partnered with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring this case to justice and protect our nation’s children from these most heinous crimes,” he added.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Kristina M. Korobov, who prosecuted the case, Piel was ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution. He will be federally supervised for a life term following his release from prison.