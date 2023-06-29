INDIANAPOLIS — A California man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped Dejohntae Zeche Keith Williams, 30, after he was clocked driving a semi-truck over the speed limit on I-65 in May 2021.

According to Indiana State Police, the trooper found two large, black duffel bags on the top bunk of the sleeper berth while searching inside the truck.

Inside the bags were individually wrapped plastic packages containing a total of 162 approximately one-pound packages of methamphetamine. There were around 72 kilograms of methamphetamine between the two bags.

During an interview with Homeland Security Investigations Agents, Williams admitted that he was delivering drugs to Louisville, Kentucky, in exchange for $30,000.

U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus Stinson imposed the sentence. Following his release from federal prison, Williams will be on supervised probation for three years.