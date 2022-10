Photo from scene on shooting on Oct. 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night.

They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition, police said, while two others were “awake and breathing.”

The shooting remains under investigation. This is a developing story.