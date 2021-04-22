Tracking criminal homicides in Indianapolis in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming off a record-setting year for homicides in Indianapolis, police continue to see a rise in violent crime.

As of April 19, the city of Indianapolis has seen 67 criminal homicides, up from 42 at the same time in 2020.

The homicides only include homicides that the IMPD has not listed as exceptionally cleared. However, it does include several homicides in April that the IMPD has not classified, including the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility, which killed 8.

The majority of the homicides took place in the IMPD’s East District, followed by its North District.

The majority of the victims are Black males, with those victims making up more than all other homicide demographics combined.

The victims were overwhelmingly victims of shootings, with more homicides in Indianapolis in 2021 having gunshot being the cause of death than all the rest combined.

Victims of homicides in 2021 ranged from 8 to 78 years old, with an average age of 30 and the most common age being 18.

The IMPD will provide full data for April on May 1. This article will be updated to reflect the latest data when they do.