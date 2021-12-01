Timeline of violent overnight that included stabbing of 2 IMPD officers, 4 shootings, and 1 person dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The last few hours of November and first few hours of December brought forth a rapid chain of violence that included four shootings, including a police-involved shooting in response to IMPD officers being stabbed by a suspect, as well as a deadly shooting on the west side.

Here’s a timeline of the eventful few hours:

10:50 p.m., St. Andrews Drive

Police first responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of St. Andrews Drive around 10:50 p.m. Little information was provided about the shooting besides one person was found shot.

Their injuries are not believed to be critical.

10:58 p.m., N. Mount Street

IMPD then responded to a shooting in the 200 block of N. Mount Street just before 11 p.m. Officers located one shooting victim and said that person was awake and breathing. No further information was given, but it’s not believed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Heather Ridge Drive, (Exact time unknown, although notice sent after first two shootings)

The sole deadly shooting was on Heather Ridge Drive on the west side.

Police investigating a report of a shooting located a man deceased inside an apartment. This happened late Tuesday evening, although an exact time has not been released.

1:15 a.m., Fairfield Avenue

Early Wednesday morning, police were sent to investigate a disturbance in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue on the near north side.

IMPD officers were seemingly ambushed as they began the investigation. When questioning a man who said he was being harassed, the man stabbed two IMPD officers who turned away as they began to look for the alleged harasser.

Officers then responded by shooting the suspect after he failed to comply with verbal commands.

One officer was stabbed in the neck. The other was stabbed in the chest. They are both expected to survive.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. You can find more about the officers stabbed here.