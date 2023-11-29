INDIANAPOLIS — A northwest side man is warning his neighbors after two people tried to kick his door in this weekend. He said police told them this could be a part of a TikTok trend.

A Saturday afternoon watching football turned scary for Tim Burden and his family when he saw an unfamiliar car parked outside his home and the driver get out.

”Driver starts to sneak, literally when I say sneak, laying down like this, looking both ways and everything and I’m like, ‘Something is up’,” Burden said.

As Burden went to his door, that’s when he heard and felt the thud from the other side.

“Soon as I get to the door I hear the kick, the boom right here,” Burden said pointing to the door. “So, I open it up and yell and I literally say ‘What the H’.”

Looking at the door a few days later and there is still a mark.

”There’s a part of the shoe, and there’s another part of the shoe, there’s still grass in it but that’s a steel door,” Burden said.

Burden watched as the person who kicked the door ran back to the car and sped off.

With his family in the house behind him, Tim said he was scared and worried about why someone would do this.

”That’s the first thing that came to my head, that they’re trying to test our door and that means they’re going to be back,” Burden said. “That’s why I called 911.”

Burden said IMPD was on it immediately, catching up to and detaining the suspects just minutes after he called.

He said that’s when an IMPD detective told him about this TikTok trend – where teens record themselves kicking front doors and running off. It’s similar to the classic “ding-dong ditch” but much more threatening.

You only have to search “TikTok door kick” on the app to see similar videos. If you google the same phrase you’ll see stories from across the country with warnings from police about the danger of the trend.

An IMPD spokesperson said the agency hasn’t heard many reports of this TikTok trend in Indianapolis but officers are aware of it. The IMPD report for the incident shows one of the two suspects detained is 17 years old. The spokesperson said the suspects were in town from Chicago for Thanksgiving.

”That’s just silly,” Burden said. “Why my house?”

Burden took to NextDoor to warn his neighbors, “So we experienced a new tic Tok fad. Two guys pulled up in front of our home and one of them proceeded to try to kick our door in. It was two teenagers from Chicago. Y’all be vigilant. Shout out to IMPD. They caught them in minutes.”

The post saw multiple comments from concerned neighbors around him.

Burden said he’s got this advice for parents and kids about this trend.

Burden said he was happy this incident didn’t have a worse outcome for either party involved. He wants parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of kicking on someone’s door.

”My father taught me a long time ago, if you don’t start anything there won’t be anything and they were starting it,” he said.

Burden said he didn’t have a doorbell camera at the time of the incident but one is now on the way to his house.