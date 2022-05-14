Metro police are investigating a shooting in Broad Ripple that left three people injured, including one victim in critical condition early Saturday morning.

Officers first responded to the intersection of 64th Street and Keystone Avenue for a report of a person shot just after midnight. Police, then were notified of another person shot a block over at the intersection of Broad Ripple Avenue and Keystone Avenue.

Police located a total of three vehicles and three victims with gunshot wounds inside the vehicles between the two locations.

First, an adult male shot inside a vehicle in critical condition at the intersection of Broad Ripple and Keystone. Then, police located two adult female victims inside the other vehicles and were later sent to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police believe groups in two of the vehicles were shooting at each other in the middle of the intersection when the third vehicle was hit in the crossfire.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.