BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man was sentenced on Tuesday to 195 years in prison after he murdered three individuals “execution style” in September 2021.

According to previous reports, 42-year-old Chad Michael Grimball was convicted of three murder counts and a firearm-related misdemeanor in late August. This comes after Grimball shot Grace Bishop, Brannon Martin and Larry Stogsdill “execution style” at an Lebanon apartment in September 2021.

Officials said at the time that forensic evidence and testimony linked Grimball to the crime scene and the weapon used in the killings.

“Today’s sentence means that the Defendant will never walk free again,” Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said in the release. “He will spend the rest of his life in prison for the heinous and cowardly acts he committed that day. The verdict and sentence are a testament to our investigative and trial team commitment to achieving justice for the families of Grace, Brannon, Larry, and our community – We Thank You.”