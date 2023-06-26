INDIANAPOLIS– Broad Ripple business leaders are looking for ways to stop any more violence in the popular entertainment district after a weekend shooting left three people dead.

Just after 2 o’clock Sunday morning, tragedy struck the heart of Broad Ripple when a shooting left 22-year-old Kaleyia Preer dead.

A 24-year-old named Tywain Henning was also killed along with a third victim whose name has not been released by the coroner’s office.

A fourth victim remains hospitalized.

“I know a lot of business owners, myself included, have been feeling deflated and sad about our area,” said Jordan Dillon with the Broad Ripple Village Association.

Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting.

While police said hundreds of people were in the area at the time of the shooting, including nearly two dozen on and off-duty police officers, so far no arrests have been made in the case.

“It’s kind of scary and disappointing at the same time. We as business owners and the Village Association, we want to make things better,” said Tony Dick with Goodfella’s Pizzeria.

Tony said while Broad Ripple is perfectly safe in the daytime, late at night it can become dangerous.

“10 o’clock and on it’s a different world. Most days it’s actually pretty quiet,” said Tony.

Just last month police investigated multiple late-night shootings in Broad Ripple, including one incident where nearly a hundred gunshots were fired. That left homes and cars damaged and one man wounded.

Since that time the Village Association has been working to partner with late night businesses to either shift their hours or add more cameras, lighting and security.

“It’s no coincidence. This isn’t a 2 p.m. problem. This is a 2 a.m. problem,” said Dillon.

While there’s no clear solution, with three people killed on the sidewalk this weekend, Broad Ripple business leaders know something needs to change to prevent any more violence.

“Our motto right now is it’s all hands on deck and there’s no solution we will not explore,” said Dillon.

So far police have not released any detailed information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov