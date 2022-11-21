INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars.

Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck.

The vending machine was still in its shipping packaging and sitting on a pallet.

The theft happened around 2:54 a.m. The thieves backed their truck to the curb and loaded the 800-pound vending machine onto the truck before driving off.

The cameras were unable to capture the truck’s license plate number, although video showed the vehicle appeared to be dark green. The men were wearing ski masks; one of them had a gun.

Another Ring video taken at 1:13 p.m. on Sunday–the day before the theft–showed what appeared to be the same truck stopping by the business to take a lingering look at the boxed vending machine.

The business spent about $10,000 on the candy vending machine and is hoping someone may recognize the truck or the people seen in the video.