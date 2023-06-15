COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for one of the suspects who was allegedly involved in the gruesome beating and torture of a 19-year-old in an abandoned barn.

Authorities accuse an 18-year-old Columbus woman of luring the victim to the isolated barn where three individuals assaulted the man with a knife, scissors, a handgun and their bare hands. The assaulters reportedly pummeled the man, cut him with a knife and scissors, attempted to break his fingers and threw a burning liquid into his eyes and fresh lacerations.

“These are your last minutes on earth,” one of the suspects reportedly told the victim while holding a gun to his head.

Ultimately, the victim was left bloody, shoeless and phoneless in the barn. He eventually ran in search of help and ended up knocking on the door of an Indiana State trooper who called for an ambulance.

Three 18-year-olds from Columbus are currently in custody in Bartholomew County Jail and charged with multiple felonies in relation to the crime.

Zablin Jai Woodruff

Charles Breedlove, Ashton Fields and Emily Franklin, face charges of robbery resulting in serious injury, a Level 2 felony; kidnapping, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.

Zablin Jai Woodruff, 19, faces the same charges but remains at large, according to the sheriff’s department. Anyone who knows Woodruff’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (812) 379-1689.

According to court documents, the victim was driven to the abandoned bar by Emily Franklin late on June 2. Franklin had reportedly told the victim that she and him were going to get some food but instead she drove him to an abandoned barn on Bonnell Road, outside of Columbus, where her boyfriend, Ashton Fields, is accused of lying in wait with Charles Breedlove and Zablin Jai Woodruff.

Ashton Fields Emily Franklin Charles Breedlove

All three were in masks and reportedly dragged the victim from the car and into the barn. The victim told police it was Breedlove and Woodruff who took turns beating and torturing him, taking turns cutting him with a knife and punching him in the face.

The victim said only Breedlove held the gun, pistol-whipping him at one point and at times holding the gun to his head while telling him “I”m going to blow your head off” along with saying that “These are your last minutes on earth.”

The assaulters also reportedly used a stick at one point to beat him. Woodruff also is accused of holding the victim down while Breedlove cut off his hair with a pair of scissors and then cut his throat with the same pair of scissors.

The two reportedly threw a burning liquid into his eyes and lacerations while asking if he was thirsty, according to the court documents. They also attempted, but failed, to break his fingers.

The victim told police after taking his shoes, sweatshirt and phone the three attackers left him in the barn and told him not to leave for thirty minutes. The victim eventually ran for help and knocked on doors until he wound up at a state trooper’s home.

Police reported arriving at the barn and finding a small room with blood and human hair on the ground.

Police noted lacerations on the victim’s face and neck along with swelling and bruising on his face and lips. The hospital later reported the victim suffered “bilateral nasal bone fractures” and needed 18 sutures due to the lacerations.

Police ended up tracking down Emily Franklin and pulled over her vehicle on June 10. Fields and Breedlove were inside the vehicle and taken into custody. Police then took Franklin into custody the same day while she was at her apartment on Clifty Lane.

Documents reveal that Fields admitted to a detective to being present at the barn attack. Fields claimed Woodruff and Breedlove were the ones who beat and assaulted the victim, not himself.

Franklin reported told police that Breedlove and Woodruff asked her to “set up” the victim, according to the court documents, and that she was told to leave the area after the victim was taken out of her car.

Court documents reveal that the victim’s blood was located in Franklin’s vehicle. A loaded handgun was also found in the car along with a knife and a wallet “containing what appeared to be human hair and a receipt with the name of Charles Breedlove on it.”