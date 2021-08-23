‘There’s no reason for it’: Indy man facing charges after mistakenly targeting, shooting multiple homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting multiple homes on Indy’s near north side.

The suspect was caught on camera damaging a car and three homes last week in the 2300 block of Delaware street.

After being tracked down and arrested, court records claim the suspect admitted to apparently targeting the homes by mistake.

With cameras rolling, a vandal stomped on top of a car before running down Delaware street last Wednesday.

“It’s hard to see in the video, but he smashes the windshield and the roof,” said Jon Watters. “So far it’s $13,000 in damage to the car.”

Just 30 seconds later, Jon’s Ring camera shows the same suspect shooting from the passenger side of a gold Honda.

“I was here with my 6-year-old son and he could have easily been hurt. There’s no reason for it,” said Watters.

One of the six shots hit Jon’s car. A second shot tore through his down spout and into a bathroom wall.

Two neighboring homes were also damaged by bullets.

“It’s dangerous. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Watters.

Later the same day police arrested the suspect, 32-year-old Emmett Nalls Jr., at a motel near 21st and Shadeland.

Ring photo of suspect shooting from gold Honda

According to the affidavit, Nalls falsely believed his wife had been kidnapped and was being held inside a yellow or gray house somewhere on Delaware Street with a black car outside.

While that information turned out to be inaccurate, Walls allegedly confessed he “blacked out and went crazy.”

“He could have killed my son and that’s not acceptable,” said Watters.

Court records show because Nalls has a lengthy criminal past including, burglary, criminal recklessness, sexual misconduct with a minor and failure to register, prosecutors have asked the courts to impose a higher than standard bond.

“I hope the city can start doing more to keep people like this off the streets and help them understand the consequences,” said Watters.

A second suspect was arrested on drug-related charges after police claim they found meth and cocaine inside the suspect’s motel room.

Nalls is due in court for his initial hearing Tuesday morning.