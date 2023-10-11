GREENFIELD, Ind. – A Greenfield woman was charged after reportedly stealing a BB gun, knife and wallet before she burglarized another home.

Jessica Mullins, 35, was charged with burglary, Level 4 felony; three counts of theft and one count of residential entry, all Level 6 felonies; and criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanor.

Greenfield police said on Sept. 29 around 5 p.m. they were called to a home for a burglary in progress. The caller stated someone was inside her home without permission and that she had no idea who they were.

Jessica Mullins booking photo (Hancock County Jail)

A woman was found fleeing the scene on foot near the neighborhood matching the description of the suspect. She was later identified as Mullins.

Court documents explained officers were aware of another reported burglary earlier in the day, with a suspect matching Mullins’ description. The victim stated he went for a bike ride and after returning home, he noticed items missing including a BB pistol and a hunting knife.

Another separate report was filed about a Ford F250 that was broken into. Business owners nearby said glass was shattered near the passenger side of the truck. The truck’s owner explained $200 was missing from his locked console.

Mullins later admitted to breaking into the house earlier and stealing a hunting knife, BB gun and a brown wallet. She also suggested it was possibly her who broke into the truck by the Village Pantry because “she was starving.”

According to the probable cause, Mullins told police, “she was a thief and that’s what she does.”

When questioned about the home she reportedly broke into that evening, Mullins admitted to entering through a bathroom window. She then went into the kitchen where the owner’s dogs were barking and let them outside because “they were barking loud.”

Mullins said she only took articles of mail from the outside mailbox before leaving the property.

She was then arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

A jury trial was scheduled for March 19, 2024.