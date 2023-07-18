LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two men have been charged in Marion County Superior Court after their alleged involvement in a shooting that left one dead and another injured during an armed robbery in Lawrence in late May.

According to documents filed in Marion County earlier this month, 16-year-old Derek Reasor and 16-year-old Quayvon George were charged with murder and various robbery charges in relation to the death of Bryce Brown on May 26 in Lawrence.

According to their respective affidavits of probable causes, officials claim that Reasor and George killed Brown during an armed robbery on May 26. Officials used social media posts, as well as information through phone records and videos, to determine what allegedly occurred during the incident.

The documents said that Reasor and George killed Brown during a drug deal, as well as shot and injured another individual who was present. Officers claim that Reasor and George used “force or by threatening the use of force by displaying or using a firearm,” leading to the armed robbery charges.

According to the documents, Reasor was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted murder and a weapons-related misdemeanor.

George was charged with one count of murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of armed robbery in relation to the incident.

For Reasor and George, the pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 7, while the jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18.