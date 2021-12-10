Teens arrested after firearms found on Warren Central campus

MSD of Warren Township and IMPD is investigating an incident in which weapons were found on the Warren Central High School campus.

Police were called to the school to investigate Thursday afternoon. They found weapons inside a vehicle parked on the school grounds.

District officials say the weapons were never in the school at any time and have since been secured by police.

IMPD police reports show a 16 and 17-year-old were arrested. According to the report, three loaded firearms were taken from a vehicle.

Preliminary charges include possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a handgun without a license.

From MSD of Warren Township:

Yesterday afternoon Warren Central administration investigated a situation which led to the recovery of weapons in a vehicle parked on our campus. The weapons were not in the school building and were secured by law enforcement officers without incident. The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our number one priority.