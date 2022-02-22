ANDERSON, Ind. — A 12-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital in Anderson after a family dispute led to his own brother firing a gun at him, according to investigators.

The Anderson Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Jackson Street. Police said the brother who pulled the trigger on his 12-year-old sibling was 15 years old.

The younger sibling was transported to a hospital and listed as being in stable condition by police. Investigators did not disclose what started the dispute between the brothers.