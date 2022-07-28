INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police say he was shot inside a convenience store overnight.

IMPD responded to the Xpress Pantry at 4281 N. High School Road just before midnight.

Investigators believe someone in a gray or silver Dodge Charger got out of the car, went inside the store, and shot the 17-year-old as he was shopping.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, at last check.

Police say they are working to find a motive, but the public’s help is always needed.

“Our officers are still doing mandatory foot patrols every night in the hotspot areas, and we’re just trying to keep up at this point. We really need to the public to step in and help us with the violence,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner.

Buckner asks anyone who says information to call IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives at 317-327-3475 or anonymously contact CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.