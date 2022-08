MUNCIE, Ind. — One teenager is dead after a shooting occurred overnight near Ball State University’s campus.

Just before 12:45 a.m., Muncie Police and Ball State PD responded to a call of shots fired near the 1500 block of West University Ave.

19-year-old Que’Aundre Johnson from Marion died as a result of this incident. He was taken to Ball Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.