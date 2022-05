INDIANAPOLIS – A teenager is in critical condition after being stabbed over the weekend on the west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing was reported around 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of S. High School Road.

A 16-year-old suspect stabbed another teen, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police don’t believe the stabbing was a random act. The case remains under investigation.