INDIANAPOLIS – A 15-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a November shooting that killed an Indianapolis student.

A waiver motion to move the case to adult court has been filed, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. An initial hearing in juvenile court is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 3 to 2259 Ralston Avenue for a shooting. The victim, later identified as 15-year-old Devin Gilbert III, was a student at KIPP Indy Legacy High School.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and died hours later, according to IMPD. The shooting reportedly occurred in the parking lot outside Edna Martin Christian Center and the high school.

Police later arrested the 15-year-old suspect on a preliminary murder charge. Officers found him about a half-mile from the scene after witnesses provided them with a description and a possible location. He was taken in custody without further incident; officers recovered a gun from him.

Students told FOX59/CBS4 that a fight at school had preceded the shooting.