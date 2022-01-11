Teen sentenced to 130 years in Brownsburg murder

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A 17-year-old was sentenced to 130 years in prison on Monday for the murder of a teenager in Brownsburg in December of 2020.

In November, a jury found Antonio Lane guilty of murder, attempted murder, two counts of criminal recklessness, and criminal organization sentencing enhancement. The court sentenced Lane to 55 years for murder with an additional 55 years for the criminal organization enhancement, as well as 20 years for attempted murder, totaling 130 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections with no time suspended.

Lane was arrested in May of 2021 for the murder of 17-year-old Freddie Darnell Hegwood Jr. In July, 17-year-old Kamarion Moody, 17-year-old Jeremy Perez and 18-year-old Tyreontay Jackson were arrested in Indianapolis for their alleged role in the killing.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office said it has no further comment as the co-defendants’ cases are still pending.

Court documents suggest escalating tensions and online taunts involving rival gangs led to the killing of Hegwood Jr.

The shooting happened on Dec. 15 of 2020 in the area of 10273 Haag Rd. Police said Hegwood Jr. was sitting in a red Jeep Compass when shots were fired from a Chevy Impala.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis but later died from his injuries.

Investigators found spent ammunition casings, both .223 and .40 caliber, at the shooting scene. There were numerous bullet holes in the Jeep, and several bullets passed through a home north of the shooting scene, according to court documents.

Hegwood Jr.’s passenger told police that they were sitting in the Jeep when a black passenger car pulled up and started shooting. The passenger wasn’t hurt, but investigators noted that he “came within inches of being shot himself.”

An investigation into the shooting showed Hegwood Jr. was involved in a feud with members of a rival gang who often exchanged insults and, at times, threats, according to court documents.