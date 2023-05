INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD found a teen shot May 20 on the city’s northeast side.

Teen shot on Indy’s northeast side

Officers were called to Ellis Drive near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road just after 2 p.m. Saturday. They found a person shot on the scene. The victim was reported to be “stable”.

Preliminary information suggests the victim is a 14-year-old male. The case and investigation into the shooting remain active as of Monday morning.