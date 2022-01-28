Teen arrested in shooting of juvenile on Indy’ near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police announced on Friday the arrest of a teenager who officers saw shoot a juvenile inside a vehicle on the city’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, detectives working a separate investigation in the area of East 19th Street and North Rural Street saw two teenagers approach a vehicle and one teen fire a gun.

As detectives approached the teens, both ran off but were apprehended a few minutes later without further incident, IMPD said. Their ages are 15 and 16.

Police said a juvenile male was found inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Detectives provided first aid until IEMS arrived. The male was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD added that a toddler was found inside the vehicle as well. Thankfully, toddler was not injured, and the Department of Child Services took custody of the child.

The 15-year-old complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation before being released back into police custody, IMPD said.

After an investigation, detectives arrested the 15-year-old for attempted murder and aggravated battery. IMPD has not identified the teen. Police said the 16-year-old juvenile was released into his parent’s custody pending further investigation.

IMPD noted that detectives do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Gregory Taylor at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Gregory.taylor2@indy.gov.