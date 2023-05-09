CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A Connersville man was arrested on preliminary drug charges Monday after a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called to a home.

The SWAT team, consisting of members of the Connersville Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, was called to a home on Sherman Drive in Connersville around 8:45 p.m. after learning a man wanted on various felony warrants was there.

Police were told the subject, identified as Adam Ferman, 39, had a firearm and had made comments about resisting arrest.

Ferman came out of the residence after the SWAT team surrounded the home and gave him verbal commands to exit.

He was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail where he was booked on counts of possession of meth and syringes, as well as resisting law enforcement.

Investigators said Ferman was also wanted on separate warrants from other counties.