INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD enlisted its SWAT team to help take a man armed with a rifle into custody on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to police, they were originally called out around 8 a.m. to a burglary in progress on Admiral Drive, not far from 21st and Arlington.

Police on scene at Admiral Drive

Neighbors told police they saw a man walking outside before the burglary.

Officers soon spotted a male inside of a vacant duplex. Police said the man had a rifle, so the SWAT team was called in to assist.

Police say the SWAT used a “diversionary tactic” to help bring the man into custody. Police said that’s what a loud boom was that neighbors in the surrounding area heard.

Sgt. Genae Cook said officers “safely and effectively deescalated the situation.”

According to police, the home was a rental property that had been vacated the day before.

The male was arrested for the residential entry as well as several outstanding warrants.