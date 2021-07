INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are looking for two men suspected in a theft case.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on June 10. Police say the suspects used a credit card without the owner’s permission at the Speedway gas station located at 1205 South Lynhurst Drive, on the city’s west side.

The suspects reportedly arrived in a black Jeep and stepped outside the vehicle before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).