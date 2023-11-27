LAWRENCE, Ind. — Makayla Lockhart was just wrapping up Thanksgiving Day preparations last Wednesday night when she heard a noise outside of her home in the 4600 block of Normal Avenue in Lawrence.

“We was doing what anybody else was doing, just getting ready to wrap up the night and get ready to prepare for Thanksgiving the next day,” the victim’s brother said. “We came outside and ran the guy off and we came outside to look at her car and the car was damaged and while we were looking at her car there was one shot that went off and as soon as that shot went off I watched my sister fall to the ground.”

Lockhart, 27, was shot and killed by the fleeing would-be car thief.

The driver’s side door lock on her Hyundai had been damaged during the attempted theft.

A witness saw two males in dark clothes take off in a vehicle eastbound on 46th Street headed for Franklin Road. Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff said officers are looking into this lead.

“We’re checking all those sources of information including ring doorbell cameras, any other surveillance cameras that might be in the area, and some license plate readers we have on Franklin Road,” Woodruff said. “Typically people are working under the cover of darkness when they are committing vehicle theft or thefts from vehicles.”

Lockhart’s family said she was hardworking, had recently purchased her home and was devoted to her dog and her nephews.

“This was thoughtless and senseless man, she didn’t deserve this,” said Lockhart’s brother. “She was innocent, wasn’t an altercation, she didn’t do anything to provoke nobody for this to occur. She was literally an innocent bystander.”

Police recommend that if you suspect a thief is attempting to steal your car, flick on your porch lights or activate your key fob to sound an alarm and then call for help.

Lawrence Police have investigated seven homicides this year, solving six.

Anyone with information about the murder of Makayla Lockhart on Normal Avenue the night before Thanksgiving is being asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. According to the family, information could be worth a $1,000 reward.