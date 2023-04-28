HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was arrested after police said he broke into an elderly man’s home and attacked him.

New Castle police were called to a home on Grand Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

An elderly man had been assaulted by an intruder who forced his way in through the back door, said investigators. The man was taken to a Muncie hospital. He is still in stable condition there as of Friday.

Derek Wethington

Police said they found the suspected intruder when doing a search of the area. Derek Wethington, 37, of New Castle was found on nearby A Avenue. Investigators said Wethington was injured when he resisted arrest and assaulted officers.

He was treated at the hospital before he was booked for the following:

burglary resulting in serious bodily injury

aggravated battery resulting in serious bodily injury

resisting law enforcement

battery on law enforcement officer

trespass

criminal mischief

The victim’s spouse was also in the home at the time of the attack but was not hurt.