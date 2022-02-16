INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man overnight after they say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint, shot a gun into a home, and sent two people to the hospital after crashing into their vehicle while being chased by police.

Police say the incident began after midnight Wednesday when officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Thaddeus Street (near the intersection of S. State Street and E. Minnesota on near southeast side).

The 40-year-old suspect was in a domestic disturbance with a woman and reportedly stole the keys to her Jeep at gunpoint and shot at the home.

Responding officers soon spotted the Jeep and tried to get the driver to stop. Police say the suspect failed to stop and drove down Minnesota Street, ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle going north on State.

Police say a woman driving that vehicle was ejected from the car and was rushed to the hospital for surgery. A man who was also in the car was hurt, although his injuries are not believed to be as severe.

Vehicle hit by suspect during pursuit on State Street

IMPD says the suspect also intentionally crashed into several police vehicles before the pursuit ended, and he was taken into custody.

“Yes, he intentionally struck the police vehicles. And there were officers out trying to get him out, so they were in danger as well,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner. “Luckily, it turned out better for us that we didn’t have to use any more force than we did to take him into custody. But he is in custody.”

After the suspect was detained, IMPD says they found a shotgun and a large amount of narcotics that he is suspected of stashing in the stolen Jeep. It’s unknown if the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, but we have learned he has prior 29 felonies on his record and was wearing an ankle monitor.