INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are searching for a suspect who they say ran off in the middle of an arrest.

Investigators say the male suspect was involved in a crash on Thompson Road near I-465 around 3:40 a.m.

Police were in the process of detaining him on suspicion for operating a vehicle while being intoxicated when the suspect ran off. He had his right wrist handcuffed at the time.

If you see a man with one handcuff in the area, do not approach him. Call police instead.