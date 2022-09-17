INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many.

Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect was later identified as Orlando Mitchell, 33.

Police say they recovered two guns from the suspect who had two active warrants for his arrest stemming from previous incidents of domestic violence.

The first previous incident occurred in March 2021. On March 20, 2021, Mitchell applied pressure to the throat of a pregnant woman, who he knew was pregnant, confined her, and threatened to kill her, all in front of a child under the age of 16, who Mitchell knew was present.

In that incident, Mitchell was charged with the following:

Strangulation, Level 5 Felony

Domestic Battery, Level 6 Felony

Criminal Confinement, Level 6 Felony

Intimidation, Level 6 Felony

The second incident occurred on August 6 2022, in which Mitchell broke into a woman’s home, violating a restraining order.

He then threatened to harm a woman, the same woman from the incident that occurred in March 2021.

In that incident, Mitchell was charged with the following:

Residential Entry, Level 6 Felony

Invasion of Privacy, Class A Misdemeanor

Intimidation, Class A Misdemeanor