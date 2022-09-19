BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A jury found a man guilty in connection with the murder of a Hendricks County teenager in December 2020.

Kamarion Moody was convicted of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the shooting death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Moody’s trial started on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The jury begin deliberating Friday and returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

Moody was one of four suspects in the shooting, which happened around 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2020, in the area of 10273 Haag Road in Brownsburg.

Hegwood was sitting in a red Jeep Compass when someone fired several shots from a Chevy Impala. He died from his injuries at Eskenazi Hospital. A second person in the Jeep with Moody escaped injury, although the individual told police he “came within inches” of being shot.

Several bullets also passed through a home north of the shooting scene.

The shooting stemmed from a social media feud involving Hegwood and four other teens, identified as Moody, Jeremy Perez, Antonio Lane and Tyreontay Jackson. Three of the suspects were 17, while Jackson was 18 at the time of the incident. All were charged as adults.

According to court documents, Hegwood and the others exchanged insults and threats online and were members of rival gangs. Investigators tracked down the suspects through social media accounts and phone numbers associated with them. The Impala was registered to Moody’s mother, police said.

Moody and Hegwood taunted each other in Instagram calls. At one point, Hegwood posted a video of himself outside a home where Moody used to live and also sent Moody a photo asking if his girlfriend lived at the location.

Cellphone tracking data placed at least one of teens near the scene at the time of Hegwood’s shooting. Police believe the teens followed Hegwood from a gas station to the Haag Road location and opened fire.

In a live video posted on Instagram, someone commented that they “could see Hegwood, they are going to shoot him right now.” Another comment said Hegwood and his passenger “are going to die right now, and they are going to send Hegwood to meet Jesus.”

Three of the suspects—Moody, Lane and Perez—took a Greyhound bus to California after the shooting. They were captured in Indianapolis in July 2021, police said.

Lane was sentenced to 130 years in January 2022 after a jury found him guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness. The sentence included a 55-year criminal organization enhancement.

Jackson was found guilty following a jury trial in August and is awaiting sentencing. Perez is scheduled to go on trial next month, according to court records.