GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police arrested a man in connection with a Thursday night homicide in Greenfield.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies and Greenfield police officers responded to a residence at 5666 E. U.S. 40 around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

They found 69-year-old Freddie E. Patterson dead at the location.

Police took 39-year-old Daniel Smith into custody on a preliminary murder charge.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any additional details about Patterson’s death or what led up to it. The case remains under investigation.