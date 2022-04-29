INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old male is under arrest after he brought a Glock 9mm handgun into Perry Meridian High School on Thursday morning.

School officials said police were contacted immediately after learning about the weapon and that, within minutes, officers had the student in custody.

A police report states that the student faces charges of possession of a firearm as a minor, possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a handgun without a license and theft of a firearm.

The student was not deemed to be a threat to other students nor staff, police concluded in their investigation.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Perry Township Schools,” the school said in a statement. “We encourage all students when they see something, say something. We’d like to thank the quick response of staff and police in this matter.”