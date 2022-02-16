GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old student accused of raping a girl on a school bus was arrested Tuesday in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said it was contacted by administrators with the Oak Hill School Corporation on Jan. 12 regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving 18-year-old Brandon Gage Blanchard-Vigar and a 16-year-old student on a school bus.

The sheriff’s department investigated the case and turned over its findings to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant for Blanchard-Vigar was issued on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Blanchard-Vigar Tuesday evening on charges of rape and sexual battery.

#NEW: 18 y/o Brandon Blanchard-Vigar is accused of raping a fellow high school student on their school bus in Grant County, IN. Court documents reveal that the victim was performing oral sex on Blanchard-Vigar and when she wanted to stop he allegedly raped her under a blanket. pic.twitter.com/gn8uYX9WTt — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) February 16, 2022

An investigation into the allegations is ongoing.