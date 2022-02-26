INDIANAPOLIS– Just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a stolen vehicle incident that led to a police pursuit.

The pursuit was initiated just north of the crash scene which was at the 200 block of North 17th Avenue in Beech Grove. We were told by police that speeds reach up to 70 mph. The vehicle eventually rolled and the driver and passenger were trapped briefly. Both were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide further information as we receive it.