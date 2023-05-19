PERU, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper has been sentenced to serve 60 days in jail after being accused of sniffing a female coworker and shoving her head toward his groin while saying, “Here’s a way for you to earn the money.”

Master Trooper Michael Meiser, a 16-year veteran with ISP, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery on Thursday. He was sentenced to report to the Miami County Jail on Monday along with being ordered to pay $185 in court costs.

According to previous reports, the incident occurred in March of 2022 during firearms training at a state police range in Peru. Meiser is accused of walking up behind his female coworker and sniffing her from “within inches.”

He denied sniffing her at the time, despite another instructor observing the incident.

The female trooper later said she’d been “creeped out” by Meiser and made to feel uncomfortable. But his misbehavior didn’t stop there.

According to the documents, sometime later the female trooper dropped some money on the ground near Meiser. When she bent over to pick it up, Meiser is accused of grabbing her head and forcing her face toward his groin where he trust his hips toward her. As he did this, he reportedly told her “Here’s a way for you to earn the money.”

The victim told investigating officers she was humiliated, embarrassed and degraded by Meiser’s actions which were witnessed by several other instructors.

Court documents reveal that Meiser admitted to his actions when investigators questioned him about the incident in April 2022.

He was placed on administrative duties during the investigation.

Indiana State Police said Meiser is no longer a member of the state police.