INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday received legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly last week to provide support for the fight against violent crime in Marion County.

The legislation would establish rules and oversight for the assignment of state law enforcement officers to enter the streets of Indianapolis to back up the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department such as last summer on late Friday and Saturday nights in the downtown Indianapolis bar district.

The measure also creates the Marion County Violent Crime Reduction Pilot program, which would help funnel grants and state funds into specific Indianapolis neighborhoods hard hit by crime.

“We collect data on crime by census tracks in Marion County, so if we’re looking at a census track that has a 37% higher crime rate than the surrounding districts, we can look to the Criminal Justice Institute to help fund initiatives that will help reduce the violent crime in that area,” said Senator Jack Sandlin, a Republican from Indianapolis’ south side. “It could be technical equipment, it could be additional police officers on patrol. It might be feeding someone. People that live in poverty and are hungry react differently in those situations than people who are well fed.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the City of Indianapolis would accept whatever help the state has to offer.

“I think the state and the city, local units of government, counties as well, working together cooperatively will go a long way toward arresting the gun violence that all too frequently overtakes our neighborhoods.”

State lawmakers have earmarked $500,000 in initial funding to get the program off the ground, but the money will not become available until the legislature meets to write Indiana’s biennial budget next year.

Indianapolis has already set aside $15 million per year for the next three years for community anti-violence programs, and last year, City-County councilors agreed to split up $1.3 million in district-specific anti-violence spending.

Councilor Michael-Paul Hart’s District 18 got $20,000.

“I was able to find an organization that actually works with seniors and the youth in terms of creating opportunities to partner them together to strengthen mental health and to show more opportunities for that in Indianapolis,” said the Republican from Indianapolis’ southeast side. “One of the things that we see a lot of around here is domestic violence, and it’s one of the things that we don’t get a lot of attention from the city on for programming and trying to find safe places for individuals to go when they’re being impacted by it or trying to get out of it.”

The legislation awaits the governor’s signature.